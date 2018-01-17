Madison Police make arrest in Country Inn and Suites shooting

Madison Police have arrested a suspect in the weekend shooting that occurred at the Country Inn and Suites on Westchester Road in Madison. Detectives have arrested 18 year old Amari Tivon Hurt of Huntsville for Attempted Murder and Burglary in the First Degree.

Amari Hurt was booked into the Madison County Jail for the listed charges with a total bond of $150,000.

This investigation is still on-going, therefor no additional information will be released at this time.

This individual was arrested based upon probable cause and is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.