Madison Police make arrest for weekend burglaries

Madison Police have arrested a suspect in regards to residential burglaries that occurred over the weekend in the area of Shamrock Drive, in Madison. Officers responded early Sunday morning to the report of a burglary in process at a residence. Patrol and K9 officers were able to locate the suspect a short time later.

Eugene Leslie III of Huntsville, was arrested for two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree. He was booked into the Madison County Jail with a total bond of $40,000.

Police officials said because this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected to follow, no further information is available for release at this time.

“The Madison Police Department acknowledges the cooperation of our citizens who reported this crime and provided information that assisted in this arrest,” stated a press release about the arrest.