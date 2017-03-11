Widgetized Section

Madison police locate 3 missing teens

Madison police are have located all three teens who ran off from a group home overnight.

Investigators haven’t released their names or photos at this time, but we’re told it was two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

The teens are students at Three Springs School on Brownsferry Road.

That’s a residential program for boys assigned by the State Department of Youth Services.http://www.waff.com/story/34960403/madison-police-searching-for-3-missing-teens