Madison Police investigate weekend robbery

On Sunday, July 15, the Madison Police Department responded to a Robbery at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill, located at 9076 Madison Boulevard. At approximately 2:30 AM, patrol officers responded to the area where they located the complainant, who had also been assaulted during the robbery. Detectives are actively working the case and pursuing current leads.

Current information indicates that two offenders entered the business shortly after closing, assaulted the employee, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Suspects were wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

The Madison Police Department request anyone who may have information, or may have observed suspicious activity from persons or vehicles during this time to contact detectives with the MPD at 256-772-5689 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM or 256-722-7190 after hours.