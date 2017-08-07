Widgetized Section

Madison Police Department promotes five officers

Five Madison Police officers will go to work Tuesday with new titles.

The department promoted into management roles within the department, which recently came under the new leadership of Chief David Jernigan.

“We care about what goes on in our community. We have strong supervision. That’s what I’m looking for. And I think this will help us moving forward,” Jernigan said Monday.

Jernigan said these promotions, while rewarding officers for good work, will help balance out the patrol division.

He said the officers promoted Monday have his highest confidence. They went through multiple rounds of interviews from a board, to personal interviews with the new chief. The vetting process began in March.

Jernigan is thankful for the strength of these officers, as they step into higher roles. http://whnt.com/2017/08/14/madison-police-department-promotes-five-officers/