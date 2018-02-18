Madison Police Department hiring certified officers

The Madison Police Department is currently seeking applicants for the position of police officer. Successful applicants for these positions must possess a current certification as a peace officer with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC).

The Madison Police Department provides all duty and training uniforms, as well as department required equipment to officers. A yearly clothing allowance is provided to officers each fiscal year. The department has a “take-home” vehicle program for officers who qualify. Officers receive regular in-service training and on-going training throughout the year, in addition to specialized training for those who qualify.

The City of Madison provides excellent employee benefits to all fulltime employees to include Blue Cross-Blue Shield health insurance, State of Alabama Retirement, and options for deferred compensation.

Applications will be taken online at our careers section of the city website: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/madisonal

For additional information about the Madison Police Department and recruitment, contact Cpl. Chris Townsend at 256-774-4406.

For a complete list of employee benefits contact the City of Madison Human Resources Department at 256-772-5612.