Madison offers public storm shelter

Madison now offers a public storm shelter in City limits at the Madison Church of Christ located at 556 Hughes Road. The church will open during a tornado warning in Madison County. Parking is located on the South side of the building, enter through the basement door. No pets allowed. During severe weather, always rely on weather radios in the event of power outages. The Fire Department requests all Madison residents who have private shelters to register them through www.madisonal.gov.