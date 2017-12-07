Madison native Josh Whitehead eyes a Guinness world record in the Rocket City Marathon

More than 1,200 runners from 39 different states will be in Huntsville this weekend for the annual Rocket City Marathon. A Huntsville tradition that dates back more than 40 years. Madison native Josh Whitehead is a former winner of the Rocket City Marathon, and he’s running again this year, but he’s going to do things a little different. Whitehead head hopes to set the Guinness world record for running a marathon in a suit. Continue reading story by clicking here.