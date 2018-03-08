Madison named “Best Place to Live in Alabama”

The City of Madison has earned the “Best Place to Live in Alabama” title. According to Niche.com‘s rankings, Madison scored an A+ in categories including Public Schools, Housing and Good for Families. Our City also scored an A Diversity and Jobs.

One reviewer commented, “Madison is an amazing place to live. It has the feel of a small town, but the availability of a larger one. I love the school systems. The people are always friendly and helpful. The entire town is like one big family regardless of age, creed, color, or sex.”

According to the website, Niche grades and rankings are calculated using multiple public data resources including school ratings, housing trends, crime rates, employment statistics and access to amenities. Niche also considers millions of public reviews.