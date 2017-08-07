Widgetized Section

Madison man charged for distributing a private image

Police are starting to enforce a new state law, distributing a private image without permission, and report that they have already made an arrest.

The Huntsville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested 27-year-old Matthew Reyes of Madison for violating the new law and charged him with Distribution of a Private Image, according to a Huntsville Police Department news release. http://whnt.com/2017/08/25/madison-man-charged-for-distributing-a-private-image-without-consent-under-new-state-law/