Madison man arrested after high-speed chase

Two people, including a Madison man, are in Limestone County Jail facing drug trafficking charges following a high-speed chase and two collisions Monday night in Ardmore, according to the Limestone Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Dylan Stacey, 25, of Madison, and Camryn Cagle, 24, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, were apprehended after the chase that went through Madison and Limestone counties, the sheriff’s office report said. A second vehicle was involved in attempting to wreck a deputy patrol car, the report said.

Stacey is charged with drug trafficking, two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault and four misdemeanors, according to the report.

Cagle is charged with drug trafficking and three misdemeanors, the report said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies observed a gold Ford Ranger with a switched tag at the Budget Inn in Ardmore and attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the parking lot.

Deputies said Stacey was driving the truck as it sped away in a chase that reached more than 90 miles per hour. They said the chase went from Boyd’s Chapel Road to Sweet Springs Road to Pinedale Road, then south on Alabama 53 to Wall Triana Highway, then Harvest Road and Alabama 251, then Van Dyke, Black and Elkton roads to Athens. The report said during the chase the suspects threw a recliner off the truck bed, further endangering the pursuing lawmen.

The report said the chase ended when Stacey ran the red light at Elkton and Elm streets and the Ranger pickup was struck by a vehicle that had the right of way.

Deputies said the suspects fled the scene on foot and were apprehended. The report said one of the deputies sustained a hand laceration while climbing a fence in pursuit.

Deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, hypodermic needles and a pistol when they searched the Ranger and Cagle’s bag, according to the report.

The report also indicates that early in the chase, the driver of a silver Chrysler Concord passed the pursuing deputy, swerved and slammed on the brakes to run the deputy off the road. Deputies said this happened twice before the Concord turned north on Alabama 251 from Sweet Springs Road.

Deputies said they are still searching for the vehicle.

Bail for Stacey, not including the trafficking charge, has been set at $19,500. Cagle’s bail is set at $4,250. The trafficking charges bail has not been determined, according to the report.

Related story: 3rd person charged after Limestone chase

ATHENS — An Athens man has been charged with attempting to help drug trafficking suspects elude law enforcement officers during a chase Monday night, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, was charged with first-degree attempted assault and obstructing government operations and a misdemeanor after being detained in the Athens Wal-Mart parking lot early this morning.

The sheriff’s report said deputies observed Tucker in the back seat of a vehicle and determined he was the driver of the silver Chrysler Concord who allegedly attempted to cause a pursuing deputy to wreck during a pursuit of Tucker’s friend on Monday night.

The report stated when deputies attempted to contact Tucker, the driver of the vehicle he was in began leaving the parking lot. Deputies said they observed Tucker waving the driver to go.

The report said an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle blocked the path of the vehicle.

Deputies said Tucker refused to follow commands to exit the vehicle and actively resisted arrest when deputies attempted to remove him from the vehicle. During the struggle, one of the deputies suffered minor injuries, the report said.

He was taken to Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000.

The report said the other occupants of the vehicle Tucker was in were not charged and released.

The arrest stems from a chase of a two drug trafficking suspects in a Ford Ranger that covered parts of Madison and Limestone counties, the sheriff’s office said.

Mark Dylan Stacey, 25, of Madison, and Camryn Cagle, 24, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, were charged with drug trafficking and other charges following the chase.

Stacey is being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $19,500. Cagle’s bail is set at $4,250. The drug trafficking bail amount has not been set on either defendant.