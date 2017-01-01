Widgetized Section

Madison is a step closer to hiring a police chief

Madison has been on the hunt for a fire chief and a police chief for weeks and has now reached the halfway point.

Previous Fire Chief Ralph Cobb retired in October. Previous Police Chief Larry Muncey resigned in November.

Monday, the Madison City Council officially appointed David Bailey to the fire chief job. Bailey is currently the fire chief of Harriman, Tennessee. He said he's excited about how progressive the department is, and the support it has from the city