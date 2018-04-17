Madison graduations will face tighter security by the VBC

Security changes are being made at the Von Braun Civic Center that will affect graduation ceremonies for Madison City Schools.

Metal detectors are being installed which will delay entrance into the building. The extra screening scrutiny will be imposed on both students and attendees.

Graduation for Madison City Schools is Monday, May 21 at the following times:

James Clemens High School, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones High School, 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 12:30 for JCHS graduation and 4:30 for BJHS graduation. VBC officials recommend arriving one-hour prior to the graduation.

Patrons to VBC events are subject to visual inspection and bag search, metal detector screenings and/or pat-down search conducted by security personnel. The VBC will increase typical staffing to get attendees into the building in a timely manner but can make no guarantees.

Information about graduation and senior activities including the picnic, baccalaureate time and location, and other events can be found on the senior pages of the schools (see links below).

Bob Jones H.S: http://bjhs.madisoncity.k12.al.us/?PageName=’OrganizationPage’&OrganizationID=’19212′

James Clemens H.S.: http://jchs.madisoncity.k12.al.us/?PageName=’OrganizationPage’&OrganizationID=’28339′

The VBC warns that any dangerous instrument, noise making device (horns, sirens, whistles etc,) and other banned items are subject to confiscation if brought into the VBC.

VBC security procedures & banned items list: https://www.vonbrauncenter.com/event-security-safety/.