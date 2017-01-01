Widgetized Section

Madison Family of the Year will be announced at ceremony

The Madison Family of the Year Committee is inviting the Madison community to an award presentation on Sunday, January 22, at 2 pm at Madison City Hall. The committee will announce the winner of this year’s Madison Family of the Year Award.

After a three-month nomination, application and judging process, three exceptional Madison City families were chosen as finalists in this annual contest. Committee members and families who have participated in the search for the 2017 Madison Family of the Year will be present during the event for the public to meet. It is free of charge and refreshments will be offered.

The three families who are finalists for the award are:

-The Allisons. They were also finalists last year. Parents are Jay Allison and Betsy Allison and they have 4 children. Children John, Mark and Sarah all attend Horizon Elementary. Son Paul attends preschool at Madison United Methodist Church Preschool. Jay is a Software Engineer at Synapse Wireless. Betsy is a preschool teacher at Madison United Methodist Church Preschool.

-The Liens. Hue Lien and Dr. Helen Lien have one daughter, Lana, who attends Country Day School. Hue is a Mechanical Engineer at Engineering Research Corporation. Helen is an educator at Country Day School, and she also works as both a docent at HudsonAlpha and is the APPLE Program facilitator at HudsonAlpha (APPLE stands for Advanced Placement Program for Learning Enrichment).

-The Parkers. Dr. David Parker, Jr. and Dr. Michele Parker, and sons David, II and Matthew, who attend Rainbow Elementary. Both of the Parker doctors are optometrists and owners of Madison Eye Care Center.