Madison Family of the Year announced

Each year, the Family of the Year Committee in Madison recognizes a local family for all their hard work in the community. The family is nominated by their peers and this year the Patel family were selected as the recipients of the award.

According to the Patels, Madison is one of the best places to live.

“It feels like a smaller community to us, and we love that. We are always impressed by the schools and the people who live here. I’m glad our boys will grow up knowing that they grew up in Madison,” said Amy Patel. “I teach high school theater at James Clemens, so I’m heavily involved in the school. Our boys are in Scouts and they play sports. Sandy has his own company, Patel Technologies, and was just recently president of the Rotary Club.”

Amy said they enjoy giving back to the community as a family.

“We like to do service projects like walk dogs at Huntsville Animal Services and serve meals at Manna House.”

It comes as no surprise that the Patel’s were nominated to become Madison’s Family of the Year.

“Founders wanted to recognize the wonderful families of Madison that just show exemplary traits that makes Madison such a great place to live at,” explained Madison City Family of the Year Chair Rebecca Ramsey.

Judges narrowed down the competition to three families.

“They were judged on their participation in city events, civic emerging, school involvement just to name a few things,” said Ramsey. “The Patel family has served Madison for so many years and in so many extraordinary ways.”

The Patels were humbled to receive the award.

“I don’t think we are any better than any other family in Madison. There are amazing families here,” said Amy. – WHNT