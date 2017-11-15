Madison explores multi-use venue for minor league baseball team

The City of Madison announced it is exploring an opportunity to build a multi-use venue that among other exciting community serving uses could bring a minor league baseball team to the City.

City officials have met with an ownership group that has expressed a desire to relocate a team to north Alabama, pending league approvals and construction of a venue. City officials have also been involved in preliminary discussions with architecture and construction professionals, been examining successful multi-use venue projects across the country, and been considering possible sites within the City. A site under consideration is Town Madison, the proposed 500 acre mixed-use development along I-565.

“As Madison continues to enjoy tremendous growth, we are committed to enhancing our thriving economy by providing destinations and entertainment options for our citizens. We have an exciting opportunity to build a multi-use venue in our city that would provide much needed conference, meeting, and event facilities as well as position us to offer the fun, regional entertainment option of minor league baseball. We anticipate and expect that the construction of a multi-use venue would attract additional family-friendly entertainment as well as new shopping and dining options, which is a request I get from the community every day.” said Mayor Paul Finley. “We are working hard with our City Council to explore this opportunity to enhance our tax base and develop this project in a way that will add to our quality of life.”

In coming weeks, City leaders will continue evaluating all aspects of the possible project, including zoning, infrastructure needs, design, timeline, cost, and finding financing solutions outside of the City’s General Fund. City officials will also continue communicating with community stakeholders as they explore this opportunity.