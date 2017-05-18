Widgetized Section

Madison Elementary builds outdoor classroom

Madison Elementary was a beehive of activity Tuesday, April 25. Students, parents, faculty and community volunteers worked tirelessly building an outdoor classroom in just one day.

The classroom is under the guise of the Alabama Outdoor Classroom Program, a partnership between the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

The outdoor classroom includes a sunflower garden, butterfly station, frog bog, raised vegetable gardens, and other outdoor learning stations.

Planning committee members include Shannon Lilienthal, Deb Fuller, Debbi Marsh, Karen Hartselle, Melissa Mims, Beth Woodard, Bonnie Howard, Carolyn Brelsford and Alexander Roberts. April Lupardus Waltz, AWF Conservation Education Specialist, is providing technical assistance to comform the project to AOC certification guidelines.

Funds for materials are from a Lowes Toolbox for Education grant and PPG grants along with donations from parents, First Bible Church of Madison, Vulcan Materials, and the City of Madison Public Works Department.

Great job Madison Elementary.

What a wonderful learning asset for the students.

