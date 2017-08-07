Widgetized Section

Madison dentist office to offer Free Dental Day for Military members

A local dental office wants to thank our military members for their service by offering a Free Dental Day.

Divine Expressions Family Dentistry in Madison is offering free cleanings, exams, x-rays, fillings and extractions on October 12 in honor of the 5th annual Freedom Day USA.

Freedom Day USA is when businesses across the country provide a free service, product, or gift to the members of our military and their immediate families, along with our Veterans. http://whnt.com/2017/08/23/madison-dentist-office-to-offer-free-dental-day-for-military-members/