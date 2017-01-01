Widgetized Section

Madison Dancer Wins Distinguished Young Woman of Madison County

Huntsville, AL: On Saturday night, June 17th, at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, Ashlie Campbell of Madison, Alabama was awarded the title of the Distinguished Young Woman of Madison County 2018. Ashlie, the daughter of Maggie and Mike Campbell, is an incoming senior at Madison’s Bob Jones High School. She not only won the Madison County title for 2018, but also was the Talent Scholarship winner for her outstanding jazz dance solo.

Ashlie Campbell – 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Madison County

The Distinguished Young Women National Scholarship Program, formerly America’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a way to reward the accomplishments of high school senior girls seeking to pursue higher education. The Distinguished Young Women local program promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women from all over Madison County.

Ashlie has been successful in both her academic and extra-curricular activities. At Bob Jones High School, Ashlie serves as a Student Ambassador and is involved in the Student Government Association. She also serves as the Vice-President of the National Honor Society and is a member of the National English Honors Society. She is currently a Company Dancer at The Dance Company in Madison and is a member of Lindsey Lane Baptist Church in Athens. After she graduates in May 2018, Ashlie plans to attend Auburn University where she will major in Business, while still continuing her dancing as well. She will be representing Madison County in the statewide program in Montgomery in late January 2018.

Other Madison County scholarship winners included Katherine Downs, also of Bob Jones High School, who was awarded the Fitness & Self-Expression Scholarships, as well as being named First Alternate. Molly Sullivan of Madison Academy was named Second Alternate. Also receiving awards were Kailee Poteete of Buckhorn High School, who won the Scholarship award; Shannon Story of Randolph High School, who won the “Be Your Best Self” Essay and Interview awards; and Morgan Gibson of New Century Technology High School, who won the Spirit Award, which was voted on by her fellow participants.

Molly Sullivan, Ashlie Campbell and Katherine Downs

​ Distinguished Young Women remains today the largest and oldest scholarship program of its kind for high school girls. Notable alumnae of the organization include Diane Sawyer (AJM 1963), Deborah Norville (GA Junior Miss 1978), Debra Messing (RI Junior Miss 1986) and Amy Goodman (AJM 1991), a nationally recognized journalist and style expert often seen on Rachael Ray, TODAY, and Good Morning America.

Cash scholarships are awarded at the local level and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1.1 billion nationally). Thanks to generous local donors, this year the Madison County program was able to award $6200 in cash scholarships. All county winners advance to the state program in Montgomery, Alabama where they give away more than $42,500 in cash tuition scholarships.

The Distinguished Young Woman program is open to all incoming Senior Girls, and it is free to participate. All participants have the opportunity to…

· make new friends from around the Madison County area.

· Participate in “Life Skills” workshops on interviewing, public speaking and more.

· Showcase their creative talents and scholastic achievements.

· And have the opportunity to win scholarships to help pay for their college education.

For more information or to register for next year’s program, visit the DYW Madison County web site at http://madison.al.distinguishedyw.org/ or contact the local program through their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DYWMadisonCty/.