Madison City Schools will need at least two new buildings, but how will they pay for it?
During his State of the Schools address on Tuesday, Superintendent Robby Parker outlined his path forward during a time of explosive growth within the community.
As new development projects are announced and Madison’s population grows, so too does its student population. Parker said within 5 years, many schools will be over or approaching capacity. In 10 years, they will need to have a plan because most if not all schools will be there. Click here to read more.