Widgetized Section

Madison City Schools will dismiss early for eclipse

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse.

Parents who choose to take their children out of school for the entire day are free to do so. The absence will be excused with a written note and will not be counted against their attendance.

Parker says it wasn’t a decision he made lightly, but rather made in the interest of safety. He doesn’t believe the school can realistically ensure the safety of 10,500 students, particularly with all the fake eclipse glasses going around. http://www.waff.com/story/36111708/madison-city-schools-will-dismiss-early-for-eclipse