Madison City School’s superintendent addresses furlough’s local impact

Everyone,

As you know, the government shutdown is continuing with still no end in sight. Many throughout the community and in our school family are feeling the impact of the furloughs

I want you to know that we are family and we will get through this together. So if you are in need during this shutdown – like deferring a class fee, delaying an extended day payment, help with school meals or some other special accommodation, please relay that to your school principal. They will help you

If you need me or any of the staff at the Central Office, please contact us.

Robby Parker

Madison City Schools

Superintendent of Education