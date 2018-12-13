Madison City Schools receives $100,000 donation for school safety, security

A local foundation donated $100,000 Tuesday night to the Madison city school system’s safety and security fund.

The system plans to put the money to good use, keeping your kids safe at school and focusing on their mental health.

“This $100,000 will go directly to the safety and security needs of all our kids in Madison City Schools,” said Superintendent Robby Parker.

Parker was overwhelmed by the donation at Tuesday night’s meeting, one of the largest they’ve ever received. Click here to read the rest of the story.