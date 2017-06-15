Widgetized Section

Madison City Schools launches pilot summer feeding program

The Madison City School System is launching a new program, the first of its kind for the district during summer months.

“A Place at the Table” is a partnership between the school system and several non-profit organizations. The purpose is to bring Madison students and their families meals during summer.

“Our community sees that need, our school system sees that need, our leaders in the school system see that need, and they want to help and be a part of that,” said Assistant Madison City Schools Superintendent, Eric Terrell. http://whnt.com/2017/06/15/madison-city-schools-launches-pilot-summer-feeding-program/