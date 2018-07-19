Madison City Schools closing in on filling administrative and teaching posts

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker is closing in on filling staff and teaching ranks for the coming school year.

Several key posts were approved at the July 12 Board of Education meeting.

Parker said all of his recommended hires are with one goal in mind: Madison City Schools winning at all levels – academics, athletics, the arts. “We’ve got good employees in Madison City Schools. Our folks don’t just work 9-5. They make themselves available at all hours and on weekends.”

Sharon Powell, Secondary Instruction Coordinator for the district

Sharon Powell was named Secondary Instruction Coordinator, filling a post that had been vacant for nearly a year. She currently serves as Elementary Instruction Specialist. Ms. Powell was lauded for her quality teaching at Bob Jones High School, her love for students and desire to help them succeed. She will help with curriculum issues, career tech support, expanding student internship opportunities and other duties.

Nicole Phillips, Elementary Instruction Specialist for the district

Nicole Phillips, Assistant Principal at Heritage Elementary, was named Elementary Instruction Specialist. The position had gone unfilled since the retirement of Stacey Blair approximately two years ago. She will help with data analysis, curriculum development, the mentor program and other duties. “I’m ready to dig into our data and hit the ground running,” she said.

Other positions filled were as follows:

Kerry Donaldson as assistant principal at James Clemens. He comes from Florence and Athens where he was a school administrator.

Demetria Freeman as assistant principal at Madison Elementary. She is currently AP at Rainbow Elementary.

Gerald Franks as assistant principal at Heritage Elementary. He comes from Madison Elementary where he was AP.

Kurt Yancey replaces Kevin Wilson, who is now Administrator at The Academy. Yancey taught 9 years at Bob Jones High School before moving to Huntsville City Schools as an assistant principal and later, for Athens City schools.

The Board also approved Molly Waddell as the new swim coach at James Clemens High School where she will also serve as a special education inclusion teacher.

Waddell’s hire comes on the heels of the hiring of Capriee Tucker from Hazel Green High School as the new girls’ varsity basketball coach at JCHS.

Waddell was a collegiate swimmer at Birmingham Southern College and has taught the past two years at McAdory Elementary. She also works as a swim coach at the Greystone YMCA in Birmingham and serves as a registered Level 2 USA swim coach.