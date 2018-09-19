Madison City Schools a top producer of National Merit Students

Bob Jones and James Clemens tied with 15 each in the just-released national release.
Superintendent Robby Parker announced the results at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Madison City Schools, reminding the audience that National Merit scholars represent the best of the best among all high school students across America.
James Clemens Principal Dr. Brian Clayton and Bob Jones Principal Sylvia Lambert introduced the students one-by-one while announcing the elementary and middle schools they attended.
“It is amazing to think of all the high schools in Alabama, there’s not another high school that had 15 National Merit semifinalists except Bob Jones and James Clemens. There’s not a school system in Alabama that has the number of National Merit semifinalists as Madison City. It’s quite an accomplishment and we are so proud,” Ms. Lambert said.
Superintendent Parker said a “cornerstone” of the success of Madison City Schools is ensuring that no matter where one lives in the district, they will be zoned to a quality school. The vast majority of students from both high schools progressed from Madison City elementary and middle schools throughout the system.
Below are the National Merit Semifinalists and schools previously attended:
JAMES CLEMENS
Nathan P Assaf – Heritage/Liberty
Ethan W Brown; Fredericksburg Christian School/ Dixon Smith Middle School inFredericksburg, Va.
Sarah W Han; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Zachary S Hannon; Tabernacle Christian School, Warrior, Ala; Alabama School of the Arts in Birmingham
Joshua D Kennedy; Madison Elementary, Liberty Middle
Dongwon Lee; Mill Creek Elementary, Liberty Middle
Hailey A Long; Mill Creek Elementary, Liberty Middle
Jillian A Minor; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Neha V Mokashi; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Laith J Qushair; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Aditya Singhal; Regents International Elementary (Thailand), Discovery Middle
Hannah E Smid; American International School Sydney, New South Wales, Australia/North Star Elementary & Desert Ridge Middle School in Albuquerque, Liberty Middle
Anna A Townsend; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Mary E Vaughan; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle
Meredith I Williams; St. John’s Catholic School, Liberty Middle
BOB JONES:
Justin Byers; West Madison Elementary, Discovery Middle
Cheng Zhou; Heritage Elementary, Randoph
Tony Tian; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
David Li; West Madison Elementary, Discovery Middle
John Chen; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Jack Harbin, Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Matthe Do; St. John The Bapist Catholic
Anglea Kinsey; Corbett Elementary, Discovery Middle
Cassie Volkin; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Aditi Limaye; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Christopher Adamczyk; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Corey Tolbert; Rainbow Elementary, Discovery Middle
Sam Hyams; Chattanooga Christian
Leslie Chu; Horizon Elementary, Discovery Middle
Sam Ward; West Madison Elementary, Discovery Middle