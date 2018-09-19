Madison City Schools a top producer of National Merit Students

Bob Jones and James Clemens tied with 15 each in the just-released national release.

Superintendent Robby Parker announced the results at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Madison City Schools, reminding the audience that National Merit scholars represent the best of the best among all high school students across America.

James Clemens Principal Dr. Brian Clayton and Bob Jones Principal Sylvia Lambert introduced the students one-by-one while announcing the elementary and middle schools they attended.

“It is amazing to think of all the high schools in Alabama, there’s not another high school that had 15 National Merit semifinalists except Bob Jones and James Clemens. There’s not a school system in Alabama that has the number of National Merit semifinalists as Madison City. It’s quite an accomplishment and we are so proud,” Ms. Lambert said.

Superintendent Parker said a “cornerstone” of the success of Madison City Schools is ensuring that no matter where one lives in the district, they will be zoned to a quality school. The vast majority of students from both high schools progressed from Madison City elementary and middle schools throughout the system. Below are the National Merit Semifinalists and schools previously attended:

JAMES CLEMENS

Nathan P Assaf – Heritage/Liberty

Ethan W Brown; Fredericksburg Christian School/ Dixon Smith Middle School inFredericksburg, Va.

Sarah W Han; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle

Zachary S Hannon; Tabernacle Christian School, Warrior, Ala; Alabama School of the Arts in Birmingham

Joshua D Kennedy; Madison Elementary, Liberty Middle

Dongwon Lee; Mill Creek Elementary, Liberty Middle

Hailey A Long; Mill Creek Elementary, Liberty Middle

Jillian A Minor; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle

Neha V Mokashi; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle

Laith J Qushair; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle

Aditya Singhal; Regents International Elementary (Thailand), Discovery Middle

Hannah E Smid; American International School Sydney, New South Wales, Australia/North Star Elementary & Desert Ridge Middle School in Albuquerque, Liberty Middle

Anna A Townsend; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle

Mary E Vaughan; Heritage Elementary, Liberty Middle