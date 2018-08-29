Madison City School District to host 20th Anniversary Celebration
Madison City Schools marks 20 years since separating from the Madison County Board of Education and becoming an independent school district. Since that time in 1998, it has become a powerhouse school system. The public is invited to a 20th anniversary celebration Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at James Clemens High School where school groups will perform and student work will be on display, capped by Superintendent Robby Parker unveiling his Strategic Plan.