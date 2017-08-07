Widgetized Section

Madison City Schools produced more National Merit Semifinalists this year than any other Alabama school district. Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools had a combined 20 students earn this prestigious honor. The schools tied for 2nd in the state among individual high schools with 10 each, behind only Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high schools, which tied for first at 12 each. Dr. Heather Donaldson, Chief Academic Officer for Madison City Schools, said: “We are very proud of these students. It reflects not only their dedication and hard work, but of the quality of teachers and programs from all sectors of Madison City Schools – PreK through 12th grade.” Bob Jones High School National Merit Semifinalists 2017, with Principal Sylvia Lambert James Clemens High School National Merit Semifinalists 2017. Dr. Brian Clayton is Principal. Bob Jones High School semifinalists: Warren He, Ahmad Imam, Alan Grissom, Michaela Philip, Keona Banks, Heesun Yoon, Shantanu Kadam, Colby Huskey, Dylan Meyer, Claire Magnuson. James Clemens High School semifinalists: Christian Burks, Gautham Gorti, James Marden, Sharath Narayan, Kyle Perkinson, Madison Scott, Chad Sykes, Alex Walbom, Abby Woods, Grace Billman. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state on 2016 PSAT/NMSQT tests which they took as juniors. These academically talented students will now move into the competition for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring. Approximately 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT tests last school year.