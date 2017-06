Madison City First Class Pre K Center Adds Another Pre K Class

Good news for a growing district. Madison City Schools just received a grant which allows more students to attend the First Class Pre K Center this school year. This brings the total number of classrooms to 9, filling the school’s capacity.

“Which I’m really excited about,” Principal Angie Bush said. “So, we’ll have space for 162 children.”

http://whnt.com/2017/06/21/madison-city-first-class-pre-k-center-welcomes-another-space-for-more-students/