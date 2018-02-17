Madison City Council to hold worksession for Town Madison update

The Madison City Council will hold a public worksession on Wednesday, February 21, at 5:30 p.m. for a Madison Town update. The meeting will be held in Conference Room No. 130 on the upper level of the Madison Municipal Building located at 100 Hughes Road. The agenda for the work session has not been made public, but according to the city’s public notice the purpose of this meeting is a Town Madison update, Capital Improvement Program (CIP) update, and any other business the city council may deem necessary. The public is welcomed to attend.