Widgetized Section

Madison citizens concerns over Three Springs prompts action

Madison Police say 18-year-old Jakobe Carter of Phoenix City, and 17-year-old Arron Jones of Birmingham, ran away from the Three Springs facility Monday morning. And that night, killed a 61-year-old out-of-state construction worker.

The two teens are charged with capital murder during a first degree robbery and burglary.

Now, many people who live around Three Springs say for years there were no problems with the facility. That is, until this year.

Already in 2017 Three Springs has reported four runaways from the section devoted to juveniles in DHR custody, and one escapee from the medium security facility run by the Department of Youth Services.

Butch Parris said when you can easily put yourself in the spot of someone so tragically killed, you want to know what can be done about it. http://whnt.com/2017/08/16/madison-citizens-concerns-over-three-springs-prompts-action-from-city-leaders/