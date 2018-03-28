Madison chess teams set record at state competition

The 2018 State Scholastic Chess Championship was held at the University of South Alabama in Mobile March 24-25th. The team event was held on Saturday, and Madison teams had a very strong performance. For the first time, the championship winning team in every school division was from Madison! It was a clean sweep in Primary, Elementary, Junior High and Open. Other local Madison Chess Club League teams also played very well and brought home two 2nd place team trophies. The last time Bob Jones High School won a State Chess Championship was 2009. This year the Bob Jones Blue Team of sophomore Michael Guthrie, and freshmen Josh Lin, Hayden Billmann and Will Bao won every game on every board for all four rounds to have a perfect tournament and bring home the State Chess Championship in 2018. For the fourth year in a row, Discovery Middle School won 1st place at the State Chess Championship. This was the closest margin of victory DMS has ever experienced as they tied with Pizitz Middle in team points, but won overall in total board points to win on tie-breaks. Jenson Wilhelm, Victor Lundy, Constance Wang, and Edward Calinsky competed on the DMS team. For the fifth consecutive year, Rainbow Elementary won 1st place in the Elementary (K-6) section of the State Chess Championship. The Rainbow Red Team of Xavier Bruni, Geon Park, Karsten Wallace, and Zachary Calinsky won four team points to win the championship in a decisive fashion. For the third consecutive year, Rainbow Elementary won 1st place in the Primary (K-3) section of the State Chess Championship. The team of Landon Drummond, Andrew Nguyen, Holland Lang, Cameron Edwards, and Noah Hsu won the championship edging out Deer Valley Elementary School by half a team point.