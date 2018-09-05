Madison Bowl to be held Friday

Madison City Stadium will rock to life this Friday night with the annual Madison Bowl.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy a wonderful evening of football, fellowship, marching bands, and tailgating in the annual gridiron matchup between Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

James Clemens is the home team this year which puts them on the pressbox side. Bob Jones will occupy the east stands and overflow bleachers closest to their sideline.

Game tickets can be bought at the gate or at either school.

Please remember to bring peanut butter and jelly to the stadium to support Inside-Out-Ministries. Be sure to put the food donations in the drop-off truck representing your favorite team: Red for Bob Jones and Blue for James Clemens.