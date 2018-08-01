Madison bartender speaks out two weeks after being assaulted during robbery

A bartender is recovering from serious injuries after she said she was assaulted during a robbery at a local bar.

On Sunday, July 15, the Madison Police Department responded to a robbery report around 2:30 a.m at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill, located at 9076 Madison Boulevard.

Police say patrol officers responded to the area where they located the person who called 911, Tanglia Lanford, who said she had also been assaulted during the robbery. Click here for the rest of the story.