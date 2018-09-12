Madison attorney calls on City Council to renegotiate with Trash Pandas
On Monday, a Madison attorney called on the City Council to leverage the name of the city’s new minor league baseball team.
Greg Revera said Madison can get a better deal from team owner BallCorps if it uses the opportunity its been given by the name Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Madison’s contract with BallCorps requires the City Council to approve any name to the baseball team if it doesn’t include “Madison.”
Revera said the city should ask for concessions from BallCorps.