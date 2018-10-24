Madison athletes and student volunteers well represented at Special Olympics

Smiles, cheers and determined efforts filled Milton Frank Stadium Tuesday at the Special Olympics, where hundreds of special ed students from area school systems came to compete.

Madison City Schools fielded students from James Clemens and Bob Jones high schools, Discovery and Liberty middle, and Rainbow and Columbia.elementary.

James Clemens was the host school this year, giving JCHS contestants lead roles in lighting the Olympic Torch (Trianna Grays) reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, reading the Olympic Oath (Jaylon Tillmon), singing the National Anthem (Jason Osborne), and being torchbearers (Sarah Churchhill, Kollin Burkett, Ahmad Khezawi and Trianna Grays.

Volunteers included athletes from MCS schools, BJHS HOSA students, parents and many others.