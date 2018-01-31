Madison approves lease/license agreement for baseball stadium

At a special work session, Mayor Paul Finley and the city council approved the lease, license and management agreement with BallCorps, LLC. Mayor Finley says while there is still more work to be done, the City is on the right track to build this exciting new venue. To view a feasibility study regarding market analysis on building a ball park venue in our area: http://www.madisonal.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10357 To view the Mayor’s presentation detailing funding and impact on our City: http://www.madisonal.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10358