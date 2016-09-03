Widgetized Section

Madison Academy plays for state championship

Some things never change. For the fourth time in the last five years, the Madison Academy Mustangs will play for a state football championship as they face the Handley Tigers this Friday at 11:00 a.m. for the Class 4A State Championship as part of the AHSAA Super 7 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Mustangs won state titles in Class 3A in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before moving up to Class 4A this season.

Both teams go into the game with similar resumes averaging 34 points per game and allowing less than 20 points per opponent. The two teams last met in 2011 when Handley defeated Madison Academy 20-14 to win the Class 3A state championship in a game played in Tuscaloosa. That was the only meeting between the two schools.

Grant Reynolds is in his first year as head coach of Madison Academy (11-3) and has taken pride this season of keeping the winning attitude constant within the program. Bumps and bruises have come along the way, but the Mustangs seem to be playing the best brand of football the entire season going into the title contest.

“Our players have come together and have themselves in position to play in the big stadium at Auburn and that’s exciting for our players,” said Reynolds. “Handley has many good athletes and will present a strong challenge for us. They are very diverse on offense giving you several looks. They can change their offense during the middle of a series. Their defense is very solid, plus, they are on a roll with 12 straight victories.”

The Mustangs have an array of talent on both offense and defense, as well as, the kicking game. The squad is led by senior quarterback Grayson Edgemon who took the role as team leader even before the 2016 season got underway.

“Ever since we lost in the playoffs last season we have worked hard through spring, summer and fall action and it feels good to look back to our work to get to this point,” said Edgemon, who is being courted by numerous colleges for his quarterback talents. “I’ve taken on the role as a leader and I’m honored to do so, but there is a ton of senior leadership on this team as I’m not the only one. All of this team has bought in with what we are doing. We are a true family.”

The representative from region three in the Handley Tigers (12-2) are from Roanoke, a small community located in Randolph County in Northeast Alabama. The Tigers lost their first two games of the season before posting 12 consecutive victories, including against two teams ranked No. 1, heading into the championship battle with Madison Academy. In the post-season playoffs, the Tigers have been dominating with victories over West Blocton (49-7), UMS-Wright (20-14), Thomasville (36-18) and last week against one beaten Andalusia (19-0). In last week’s game, Handley’s defense forced five turnovers to take control for the victory.

Madison Academy made it to the championship game with playoff wins over Central-Florence (51-13), Fayette County (36-0), Rogers (25-7) and Hokes Bluff (24-21). In last week’s victory, the Mustangs relied on a late game field goal, but also played extremely good defense especially in the second half after falling behind 21-7.

“We need to play error free and make some plays early to give us confidence,” said Reynolds. “Special teams will be huge in this game. They have very good return players. I’m sure those among our program for years may remember when these two teams last met in the 2011 championship game.”

“Our defense has played lights out, especially during the playoffs,” added Edgemon. “Coach Reynolds has brought in new defensive schemes and it has worked. On offense, we haven’t changed much, though we do have a new offensive coordinator this season, and we have played well together. We know Handley has a great team and we’ll be challenged. We’ve just got to play our best and what we know to win.”