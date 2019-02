Madison Academy now has a new football coach.

Bob Godsey has resigned as the Hartselle head football coach to become the new head coach at Madison Academy. He leaves Hartselle after 17 seasons, 141 wins and 14 playoff appearances, including the 2011 Class 5A state championship.

Godsey replaces Grant Reynolds, who left Madison Academy for a coaching position in Tennessee. He was 28-10 in his four seasons leading the Mustangs.