Widgetized Section

Madison Academy baseball prepares for Class 4A quarterfinals



Fifth-ranked Madison Academy completed a two-game sweep of Fayette County in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Mustangs (25-15) will travel to No. 8 Cherokee County for the quarterfinals starting on Friday. Cherokee County, regular-season runners up in Area 12, swept Danville in the second round after doing the same to DAR in the first round.



Madison Academy coach David Pressley said he didn’t know a lot of specifics about the Mustangs’ next opponent but his team would need to be at its best.



“We only know they are a good team with two big margins of victory last week,” Pressley said. “We need a good week of practice.”



Madison Academy will need more contributions from players like Jake Christa and Sam King, who both started on the mound against Fayette County.



“Both starters pitched deep into the game and gave us a great opportunity to control the game against a good Fayette team that was aggressive,” Pressley said.



Madison Academy’s bats have provided run support for its solid pitching.



“Justin McCaghren our senior catcher was clutch for us in the series behind the plate and with the bat (with) five hits,” Pressley said.



Infielder Reid Homan came up big in Game 2 with a pair of hits and two RBIs.



In the first game, the Mustangs showed they can play from behind as well as with the lead by overcoming a two-run deficit to win 5-3.



“The guys showed a lot of character to battle back in Game 1 after going down two in the sixth,” Pressley said.

Sparkman Baseball



Class 7A No. 6 Sparkman won the opening game of its second round series with Vestavia Hills but dropped the next two and ended its season at 24-12.



In the first game the Senators trailed by five runs before rallying to win 7-6. Garrett Bodine and Trevor Shelton each homered and Andrew Stemple provided the game-winning single.

