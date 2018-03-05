MA girls win state basketball 4A title…again

The Madison Academy girls basketball team returned to the scene of last year’s Class 4A state championship against a familiar opponent.

The Mustangs defeated Deshler last year in the state final and in the process ended the Tigers’ 68-game winning and chance to win a third consecutive state title.

This time Madison Academy duplicated last year’s outcome and repeated as state champions by beating Deshler 56-43.

One difference from the previous victory is that former Madison Academy basketball standout Alissa Hargett coached this year’s team. Hargett replaced Brian Privett who left the position after 15 years to become Madison Academy’s high school principal. Hargett was a senior on the Mustangs’ 2009 Class 3A state runner-up team.

Tournament MVP Jaden Langford led the Mustangs (29-7) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Her 18-point second half helped MA outscore Deshler 34-24 in the second half. Damayia Calvert added 13 points and Jasmine Gracie tallied 11.

Madison Academy advanced to the final by routing Greensboro 72-51 in the state semifinals. The Mustangs led by two at halftime but a 22-7 third quarter sparked the eventual blowout.

Langford finished with 19 points. Calvert had 15 and Gracie contributed 13.

MA Boys

The MA boys nearly made it a double championship celebration for Madison Academy but the Mustangs fell to Cordova 56-54 in the stare final.

Luke Tomlinson led MA (25-9) with 15 points. Calvin Bacon added 14 and Calvin Walker posted 11.

The Mustangs led 33-25 at halftime but was outscored 31-21 in the second half.

Madison Academy prevailed over Greensboro 49-46 in the state semifinals. Bacon’s go-head free throws with 39.1 seconds left in regulation gave MA the lead for good.

Bacon finished with 18 points. Walker totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists. Reed Zitting added eight points.

Sparkman

Sparkman’s boys and girls both lost in their respective Class 7A state semifinal matchups. Both were to McGill-Toolen.

The girls lost 50-49. Derienne Black led Sparkman (29-6) with 15 points. Sierra McCullough had 13 and Deserea Walker added nine.

The Senators led 33-22 at halftime but McGill-Toolen held a 28-16 advantage after intermission.

The boys dropped a 64-61 decision in overtime. Malik Tyson scored a game-high 14 points for Sparkman (30-5) with Ellis Lee adding 13 and Darron Howard registering 10.

As with the girls, the Senators held a double-digit halftime lead at 36-24 but McGill-Toolen rallied to send the game to an extra period.