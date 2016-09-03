Widgetized Section

MA celebrates as four from three-time state champ team sign for scholarships

Four standouts from the three-time state champion Madison Academy baseball team signed athletic scholarships at a ceremony last week. Jake Christa (South Alabama), Reid Homan (North Alabama), Dylan Murphy (UAH) and James Nix (UAH) all made their choices for college during the early signing period for high school athletes.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Christa pitcher/infielder was a First Team All-State selection for the Class 3A state champions last season. The flame-throwing right handed pitcher is also secretary and student ambassador for his senior class. The son of Tracy and Cathy Christa signed a combined athletic/academic scholarship and verbally committed to USA during his sophomore season.

“The school is a great fit for me both an educational and athletic standpoint,” said Christa. “This will be good time to be a student at USA due to all of the new construction in facilities.”

Homan is completing his entire years in school with the Mustangs as the son of Matt and Jill Homan. The three-position player signed with the UNA Lions as a position player and pitcher although he was the starting catcher for the Class 3A state champion Mustangs last season. The member of numerous clubs and organizations away from the baseball diamond, Homan said of his choice in UNA with an athletic and academic scholarship, “The program there is competitive and is very disciplined and will enable me to continue to grow and get better. Coupled with an excellent academic program in computer science the choice of UNA was the right one for me.”

Murphy was the 2016 State Tournament MVP as the Mustangs won its third consecutive state title. The 5-9, 155 infielder/pitcher was called upon numerous times to help win games on the mound and thus earned the team’s 2016 Fireman Award.

“I chose UAH because of the great coaching staff and quality players on the team,” said Murphy, son of Dock and Denise Murphy, and recipient of a full athletic scholarship. “I love the atmosphere around campus and I want to be an impact player and I feel like Coach (Hunter) Royer at UAH has a lot of confidence in me.”

Nix was recruited by the UAH program to play outfield and pitch. The 6-2, 175 athlete, son of James and Lynn Nix, was named the team’s Most Improved Player in 2016 and is looking forward to his senior year next spring before heading off to college with UAH in the fall of 2017.

“UAH is an excellent opportunity to stay close to home while playing for a great baseball team and also receiving a great education,” said Nix.