Local teams advance in Area tournaments

Local high school basketball teams are in the midst of their Area tournaments. The pairings for three out of the four tournament finals have already been decided. The fourth, the Class 7A, Area 8 boys will be decided tonight. James Clemens will play Austin at 6 p.m. and Bob Jones will face Florence at 7:30 p.m. The winners of those two games will play each other for the finals on Saturday

In girls Class 7A action, James Clemens defeated Florence, 52 to 37, while Bob Jones lost to Austin. The Jets now advance to the Area 8 finals against Austin on Friday at 7 p.m. at Austin. This marks the first time the Lady Jets will advance to the Regional tournament next week.

The Madison Academy girls defeated Madison County, 79 to 49, on Wednesday. They will play East Limestone tonight at 7 p.m. at Madison Academy in the Class 5A, Area 16 finals

The boys Madison Academy team also had a good opening to their tournament. They defeated Madison County, 58 to 47. On Friday they will take on East Limestone at East Limestone for the finals

We will have complete results in the Feb. 13 issue of Madison Weekly News.