Widgetized Section

Local agencies seeking donations for Harvey victims

The Salvation Army of the Shoals and the American Red Cross are accepting and sending help to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Salvation Army officials said water, Gatorade/Powerade, non-perishable foods and financial donations are being accepted, along with baby formula and other baby items.

Anyone interested in helping may bring donations to the offices at 1601 Huntsville Road, or to the thrift store locations on Court Street in Florence or on Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, the public may also bring donations to the Caldwell Bank offices located at 2093 Florence Blvd., where the Salvation Army’s disaster relief vehicle will be loaded with supplies in anticipation of being deployed later this week to flood-ravaged areas. http://www.waff.com/story/36248857/local-agencies-seeking-donations-for-harvey-victims