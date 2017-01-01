Widgetized Section

LifeSouth faces emergency need for blood donors

The community blood supply reached a critical point this week, and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers declared they are now in emergency need.

“We are in serious need of all blood types to keep all of our hospitals fully supplied,” said LifeSouth Vice President of Operations J.B. Bowles. “In the past weeks, instead of seeing an increase, our supply has steadily dropped.”

All blood types are needed to help replenish the local blood supply, making sure hospitals have the blood needed to treat traumas and patients needing blood transfusions. The winter donor slowdown isn’t unusual, Bowles explained. It’s caused by a number of factors, including schools being out, flu season and regular donors traveling.

“The fact is there is no substitute for human blood,” said Bowles. “We need donors to come into our centers or step aboard a bloodmobile and donate blood as soon as possible.”

Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required. Call toll-free, 888-795-2707 for additional information or to find a blood drive near you.