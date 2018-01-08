Library hosts art and writing contests for area students and adults

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has a big year planned. To kick off its bicentennial year, the HMCPL is hosting two art contests for area students. In addition, the library is also hosting a horror short story in conjunction with its Madison County Reads program.

The art contest has two categories: a poster contest for grades Prek-5 and a library card design contest for grades 6-12. The theme of both contests are “Your Library: 200 years from now.” Entries are due Feb. 28, 2018.

In conjunction with Madison County Reads, the library’s community-wide reading initiative, the library is encouraging budding and seasoned writers to submit their best horror short story. The writing contest is open to both teens and adults in two separate categories. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2018.

Art Contest: for submission guidelines and entry forms, visit hmcpl.org/bicentennial

Writing Contest: for submission guidelines, visit, hmcpl.org/shortstory

About Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

This is the public’s library. Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) is a nonprofit 12-branch system that serves all of Madison County, Ala. For nearly 200 years, the library has been dedicated to enriching the educational, recreational and cultural lives of communities in Madison County through materials, information and programs that foster a lifelong love of learning. In addition to the collection of over 500,000 items, HMCPL also provides outreach services, a BookMobile and BookBike, online services, training, an extensive digital collection, public-use computers, free Wi-fi, meeting spaces and much more. For more information about HMCPL and its services, please visit hmcpl.org.