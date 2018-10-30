Liberty Middle School gymnasium finished as campus expansion wraps up

Liberty Middle School has its gymnasium back.

An expansion of the campus to accommodate the addition of sixth graders this year was completed over the fall break earlier this month, enabling use of the gym for athletic events, PE and other purposes.

The renovation was part of the school’s overall expansion that included a 2-story classroom wing, larger lunchroom and other improvements.

Enrollment at LMS now stands at 1,402 students, compared to 1,234 at Discovery Middle. District-wide, the Madison City School system enrollment has passed 11,300 so far.