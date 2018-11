The Bob Jones volleyball team ended their impressive season today in the state finals. They defeated Baker (19-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-18) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to advance. They then beat Hoover (21-25, 25-11, 25-16, 17-25, 15-100) to earn a spot in the finals against McGill-Toolen Catholic this morning. They fell short, losing to McGill-Toolen (25-17, 25-8, 25-23). Congratulations Lady Patriots on a great season!