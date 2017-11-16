Kris Kringle Market to be held Nov 18

The Madison Arts Council and Madison Parks and Recreation are teaming up bring back the Kris Kringle Market on November 18 at Dublin Park. They’re excited to help bring a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Madison. The Kris Kringle Market will feature artisans and craftsmen from across North Alabama, an Olde World Santa, lantern-making workshops for children, and various food and drink options for their guests. Other children’s activities will also be available!