Jets win Madison Bowl for first time

It took Coach Wade Waldrop seven years but his 2018 Jets have finally beaten cross-town rival Bob Jones High School in the Madison Bowl. Jets quarterback Jamil Muhammed scored a very impressive five touchdowns as the Jets beat the Class 7-A fifth ranked Patriots 36-20 Friday night.

“It’s big, it’s very big,” said Waldrop following the win. “I’m proud, the guys played hard. I feel like it should have happened before now, but these guys have battled hard and I appreciate it, I love them.”

The Patriots (2-1, 0-1 in region 4) led at the half by a slim 20-14 margin. The second half however belonged to the Jets (1-2, 1-0) scoring 22 unanswered points off three Muhammed rushing touchdowns.

James Clemens made some adjustments at the half switching to a power running game, all but abandoning the pass. They attempted only three passes in the second half after throwing 11 times in the first two quarters of play. The Jets amassed 208 yards rushing on 35 carries.

Muhammed, a Vanderbilt commit, said “I love these types of situations, when someone looks at me and says, Jamil we believe in you. That was my time to take over.” The Jets QB also scored on a 3 yard scamper in the first half and threw a short pass to Austin McGhee who showed off his speed racing 63 yards to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. Muhammed finished the game with 118 yards rushing on 24 attempts, he also completed a dazzling 11 of 13 passes for 188 yards.

Leading 29-20 late in the fourth quarter James Clemens faced 4th and 3 at the Patriots 10 yard line. Dylan Blackburn came through for the Jets with an explosive 4 yard run keeping the 13 play 72 yard drive alive. Muhammed then scored from six yards out with 3:57 left to cement the win for his team.

For the Bob Jones Patriots they will travel to Florence to face the Falcons (1-2) who will attempt to rebound from a loss to the Austin (Decatur) Black Bears. This could prove to be a must-win for Bob Jones as they look ahead to the middle of the season and their hopes for a run at the state playoffs.

James Clemens will play host to the Huntsville High Panthers, now 1-2 following their win over Grissom (2-1) on the Tigers home field last Friday night. The Jets will without a doubt be fired up and ready following last week’s stellar performance against Bob Jones.